Nash
Funeral service for John Nash will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Spitler
Memorial service for Betty Spitler will be held at 2:30 p.m. at The Meridian Chapel in the rehabilitation part of building, under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
