DICKINSON — Jack Patrick Oliver, 81, passed away on January 31, 2021 at UTMB Hospital in League City. Jack or Papa, Papa Jack, Six Pak, Coach as he was known by many will be missed for his big hugs, jokes and love of life. Jack was always the light in the room. His family was his life. He was so proud to tell everyone he met that he was so blessed to have four wonderful children and their spouses, 11 loving grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren that were all special to him.
Jack was born in New Orleans on March 23, 1939 but as he would tell you, he was smart enough at 3 months old to move to Galveston where he grew up and went to school. Jack met the love of his life Sandra Sweeney and they married on July 24, 1957 during their lunch break.
Jack served his country in the Navy. He worked for Amoco Oil for 30 plus years before his retirement. You could always find him either coaching a little league team, Tiger football, grandson’s soccer or umpiring a girls’ softball game. He spent many hours with his grandsons Boy Scouts activities. Jack was also involved with his CB friends that held many charity events.
After his retirement, Papa and Nana loved to take their grandchildren camping and spending time with them. They loved their trips with their travel buddies that were considered family not friends.
Jack and Sandra were together until Sandra’s passing in December 2017. Jack leaves behind to treasure his memories two sons; Raymond (Nancy) Oliver, Ronald (Debbie) Oliver, two daughters; Lori Glenn, and Susan (Fred) Welch, 11 grandchildren; Cory (Crystal) Oliver, Christina (Matt) James, Callie (Dane) Maxwell, Carla Oliver, Jack (Amanda) Oliver, Casey (Cory) Reid, Patrick (Samantha) Oliver, Johnathon Oliver, Christopher Oliver, Kathleen (Adam) Beaumont, William Oliver and 14 great grandchildren. His brothers and sister by marriage Robert Baur and Richard (Ruth) Solar along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10393 and member of the NRA.
Because of COVID a memorial service will be held at a later date.
