Sabrina Lynn Saragoza

LEAGUE CITY—Sabrina Lynn Saragoza, 48, of League City, went home to heaven on February 24, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.

Melvin Thomas “Pete” Petersen

DICKINSON—Melvin Thomas “Pete” Petersen, 92, of Dickinson, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital of Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Anna Mae Durand

GALVESTON—Anna Mae Durand, 80, departed this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Nelson Taylor, Jr.

GALVESTON—Nelson Taylor, Jr., 87, departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Raymond Anderson

GALVESTON—Raymond Anderson, 34, departed this life on February 19, 2019, in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Ramiro Villanueva

PASADENA—Ramiro Villanueva, 71 of Pasadena, Texas, passed on away on February 27, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of South Houston, TX.

