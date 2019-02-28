Sabrina Lynn Saragoza
LEAGUE CITY—Sabrina Lynn Saragoza, 48, of League City, went home to heaven on February 24, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Melvin Thomas “Pete” Petersen
DICKINSON—Melvin Thomas “Pete” Petersen, 92, of Dickinson, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital of Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Anna Mae Durand
GALVESTON—Anna Mae Durand, 80, departed this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Nelson Taylor, Jr.
GALVESTON—Nelson Taylor, Jr., 87, departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Raymond Anderson
GALVESTON—Raymond Anderson, 34, departed this life on February 19, 2019, in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Ramiro Villanueva
PASADENA—Ramiro Villanueva, 71 of Pasadena, Texas, passed on away on February 27, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of South Houston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.