David Laurence Murray was born on September 5, 1968 and left this earthly life on August 8, 2018 at his residence in League City, TX.
He leaves to mourn: his parents, Barbara Faye Medlock Murray and Elroy Douglas Murray; sister: Cheryl Payne Rowe (James, Sr.); brothers: Jason Christopher Murray and Adrian Scott Murray (Jovan); grandfather: Lawrence Murray Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services to Celebrate His life will be Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. in the Sanctuary of the New Beginnings Church 1950 Hwy 3 S. League City, TX 77573. Pastor Malcom C. Dotson, Sr. will officiate the Services.
Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77590.
