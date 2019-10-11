Alicia Faye Dunn of Dickinson Texas passed away October 10, 2019 at UTMB in Clear Lake at the age of 82.
Alicia Faye Dunn was born to GB and Virginia Greiner in Ft. Worth Texas October 31, 1936. She was the oldest of four siblings and grew up in Breckenridge Texas. Alicia was a graduate from the University of North Texas where she met her husband J.L on a blind date. They were married shortly thereafter and started a family in Galveston Texas after graduation. Alicia was an elementary school teacher in her early years and later became a homemaker after having all three of her children. Alicia cared more for her family than anything else and was a devoted wife and mother. She was also very passionate about her faith and her church in which she always served at any capacity she could. In her later years, Alicia enjoyed spending her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her home as well as the family ranch in Bay City Texas.
Alicia is survived by her three children, Peter, Sr. and his wife Leisa of Dickinson, David Dunn of League City, and Jennifer Dunn of League City; her six grandchildren, Peter Dunn, Jr. and his wife Danielle of Galveston, Kyle Dunn and his wife Candice of League City, Jimmy Honc and his wife Catherine of League City, Josh Honc of League City, Jessica Honc of Dickinson and Taylor Dunn of Denver; her five great grandchildren, Carter Honc, Savannah Honc, Dianna Dunn, Evelyn Dunn and Audrey Dunn and her two sisters, Judy Archemire of Dallas and Nancy Chaulker of Dallas. Alicia is preceded in death by her parents, GB and Virginia Greiner; husband, Jesse “J.L” Dunn and brother, GB Greiner Jr.
Alicia’s top priority was always her family and making sure that everyone was well. She always put her family first and wanted to ensure that they had the happiest life possible. Everyone that knew Alicia knows that she was quiet and modest but had a big heart, and she will be missed by all.
Calling hours are 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Park East.
Pallbearers are Pete Dunn Sr., David Dunn, Pete Dunn Jr., Kyle Dunn, Jimmy Honc and Josh Honc.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Galveston Meals on Wheels program.
