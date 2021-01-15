Estella C. Garcia

GALVESTON —
Estella Castro Garcia, age 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Arcadia, Texas on July 13, 1932. Estella graduated from Ball High School. She married the love of her life Alberto “Beto” Garcia at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Galveston, Texas. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2018. Among her many jobs, she enjoyed working at the National Marine Fisheries for many years and cooking for her family and their many friends.
She is survived by her children: Angela Braun, Lorraine Garcia, Rose Garcia, Albert Garcia, Monica Garcia, Andrew Garcia and wife Delores, Anthony Garcia and wife Melissa and Alexander Garcia; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lupe Caballero and Juanita Poole; brother Alex Rodriguez; and numerous other family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice, caregivers Margie Barron and Sylvia Moreno and other caregivers, for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
A reception will be held on her birthday, July 13. More details will follow as it gets closer to the date.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the church.
