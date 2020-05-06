Robert Kevin Kelly, 66, passed away April 17, 2020 at his home in Galveston, TX.
Kevin was born in Cumberland, MD on May 17, 1953 to Leon and Ruth Kelly. He enjoyed fast cars and all kinds of different sports but he loved the Houston Texans. Gardening and shooting pool with friends was how he liked to spend his time. He volunteered in his community and was an active supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. He was a patriotic man and fought for his country. In his time in the military he received many awards, medals and an abundance of certifications. His thirst for knowledge and achievement knew no limits. After continuously thriving in his career of 30 he retired. He then joined Army Corp of Engineers in Galveston as a paralegal which he retired from in 2019.
Kevin was loved by many and is survived by two brothers, Patrick Kelly and Michael Kelly; two sisters, Marianne Kuzmiak and Karen Malloy and his three children; Megan Kelly, Shawn Kelly, and Cinda Kelly.
His memorial will be held this Saturday May 9th, 2020 at 2pm at Lighthouse Family Church in Galveston, TX.
