ALGOA—Mr. Thomas Lee Clark passed from this life Monday morning, June 4, 2018, in Texas City.
Born March 1, 1947 in Houston, Mr. Clark had been a longtime resident of Algoa. He worked as an electronic technician for several companies including Johnson Controls and Armco. Thomas was active in the Santa Fe Seniors Center and enjoyed watching old movies, especially westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Buford and Mary Elizabeth Clark; wife, Linda Louise (Brauer) Clark and father-in-law, Carl Brauer.
Survivors include his sons Thomas Carl Clark and wife, Derri of Friendswood, Larry Wayne Clark and wife, Diana of Santa Fe, Stephen Paul Clark and wife, Loretta of Richmond; mother-in-law, Mabel Brauer of Santa Fe; brothers, Fred A. Clark and wife, Karen of Magnolia, James C. Clark and wife, Melinda of Orange City, FL, W. Ted Clark and wife, Judy of Humble; sisters, Pamela J. Tilotta of Belton, Patricia A. Caproni and husband, Keith of Rosebud; grandchildren, Dalton Johnson, Preston Johnson, Carson Clark, Darcy Clark, Slade Clark, Jackson Clark; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
