Angeline Burton
TEXAS CITY—Angeline Burton, age 63, passed away at her residence Saturday, December 15, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III
GALVESTON—Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III, age 68, passed away at his residence surrounding by his loving family on Saturday, December 15, 2018 . Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Jack Kelly
HITCHCOCK—Jack Kelly, age 71, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Willard Dent
GALVESTON—Willard Dent, age 75, of La Marque died Friday December 14 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Susan Birdsong
GALVESTON—Susan Birdsong, age 65, of Bacliff passed away Sunday December 16, 2018 at The Lakes in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Charles Talbot Grigg
GALVESTON—Charles Talbot Grigg, age 69, of Galveston passed away Sunday December 16, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Andrew Gonzales
GALVESTON—Andrew Gonzales, age 80, of Galveston passed away Friday December 7, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Rose Collins
GALVESTON—Rose Collins, age 78, of Galveston passed away Thursday December 13, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Andrew Paul Rico
GALVESTON—Andrew Paul Rico, age 55, of League City passed away Tuesday December 18, 2018 at his home in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Angel Gabriel Arias Jimenez
GALVESTON—Angel Gabriel Arias Jimenez, age 6, of Mexico died Sunday December 16, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Lee Koepp
LA MARQUE—Lee Koepp, 42, of La Marque passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.