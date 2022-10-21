Susan L. Milina

GALVESTON, TX — Susan L. Milina, 74, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at UTMB with family by her side. Susan, better known as Sue, was born on July 10, 1948 in Orange, Tx. Sue graduated from Ball High school in 1967. After graduating she became a commercial fisherman. An occupation she loved. Sue enjoyed gardening, canning from her garden, she loved George Strait and spent hours listening to him and singing along. Sue loved taking pictures and videos. You would always find her carrying her camcorder and camera around at family functions. She enjoyed going to the casino and her animals.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon J. Milina Sr, son Vernon J. "Bubba"Milina Jr., her mother Margaret Kovich and her brother Kenneth Michael Kovich.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription