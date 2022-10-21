GALVESTON, TX — Susan L. Milina, 74, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at UTMB with family by her side. Susan, better known as Sue, was born on July 10, 1948 in Orange, Tx. Sue graduated from Ball High school in 1967. After graduating she became a commercial fisherman. An occupation she loved. Sue enjoyed gardening, canning from her garden, she loved George Strait and spent hours listening to him and singing along. Sue loved taking pictures and videos. You would always find her carrying her camcorder and camera around at family functions. She enjoyed going to the casino and her animals.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon J. Milina Sr, son Vernon J. "Bubba"Milina Jr., her mother Margaret Kovich and her brother Kenneth Michael Kovich.
Sue is survived by her husband James, daughters: Connie Esquivel and husband Eddie, Kelly Teutsch and husband Sam, step daughter: Amanda Clark and husband Steven Jr, daughter-n-law Betsy Milina, brother Pat Kovich and wife Marty, grandchildren: Cassie, Claudia, Chelsey, Eduardo Jr., Carisa, Kyleigh, Beau, Richard, Ambur, Mandy, Ashlee, Vernon "Joey" III, Matthew, Gracie, Steven III and Leslie, great grandchildren: Kayla, Aubree, Deklen, Mia, Wyett and Greg. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation is 11 to 12 with a prayer service beginning at 12, burial following at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock Tx.
