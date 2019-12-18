Jacqueline Simmons at age 6, moved to Dickinson, where she lived for the rest of her natural life. She graduated Dickinson High School, where she was a percussionist and twirler. After graduating DHS, she attended (TWU) for a semester. Upon returning to Dickinson, she became a typist/secretary for Humble Oil at the Bacliff, TX office.
There she met Tom Simmons whom she eventually married. Together they had 3 boys. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Dickinson for her entire life.
Jacque enjoyed painting. Her paintings ranged from still life to portraits of family. When Tom retired, they built bird houses from scraps and either gave them away or sold them at Market Days in Wimberly, TX. Tom said about his life, “I build things and Jacque makes them beautiful”.
Jacque was active in the community of Dickinson. She helped serve the Rotary at weekly dinners. And was a member of the Weed n Wish Garden Club. Later in life, she joined a women’s tennis club and competed in events in Houston and Galveston counties. She enjoyed very much the friendships she made there.
Jacque was always positive and happy, willing to tackle any job. Despite acquiring Alzheimer’s, she was still able to give friends and family her beautiful smile. She had two sons move to CA. Asking her to move out there with her, Jacque told them “I’m a Texan. No way am I moving!” She lived to be 91 and is survived by two sons and the families of all 3 of sons.
Viewing at Forest Park East in Webster from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Dickinson First Methodist at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service and reception to follow at Forest Park East.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people donate to her Alzheimer’s fund.
http://act.alz.org/goto/JacqueSimmons
Or call (800-272-3900) to donate in her name.
