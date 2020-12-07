HOUSTON — Richard Lee Golden, 74, passed away on December 3, 2020, at home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loving family. He and Judy Roach Golden were married on June 2, 1973 in Galveston, TX.
Born in Galveston on October 1, 1946, son of William and Veronica Golden. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1964 and the University of Houston in 1970. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1966 to 1968. He worked at American National Insurance Company in Galveston for 9 years followed by 5 years at Philadelphia Life Insurance Company in Houston. He went on to work for the Internal Revenue Service in Houston as an IT Specialist, retiring in 2008.
Richard had many hobbies. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, biking, fishing, watching sports, woodcarving and furniture making. His all-time favorite pastime was following the weather; especially with his brother, Don.
Richard is preceded in death by parents, brothers, Don and Bill Golden and wife Mary, mother-in-law, Dorothy Roach, and brother-in-law, Leon Napoli, Jr.; as well as his fur-baby, Buffy and feather-baby, Lucille the Cockatiel.
He is survived by loving wife, Judy; sister-in-law, Jackie Napoli, nieces/nephews, Jaime and Julie Napoli, Monica, Leah, Paul and John (Jennifer and son Joshua) Golden as well as numerous family members and friends. He also leaves behind his fur-buddy, Kona Napoli.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 4-5:00 p.m., followed by a 5:00 p.m. Reciting of the Rosary on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
The Rite of Committal will be private at the family’s request.
