James C. Mutt Johns, Sr.

GALVESTON — James C. Johns, Sr. (Mutt) was born February 5, 1935 in Carthage, Texas to parents Eula Mae Johns and Pete Jones.
He graduated from Central High School in Galveston, Texas. He was a member of Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church.
Born to the marriage of James C. Johns, Sr. and Frances Backstrom are James C. Johns, Jr.; Peter V. Johns, Sr. (Beverly); Renetta Roquemore (Darryl); Pamela Roberson (Jeffrey); Brian E. Johns (DECEASED).
James met Beverly Raven (DECEASED)and to this union Cheryl Raven-Guilbeau (James).
James made his final transition from this earthly life on October 31, 2020. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Johns; son, Brian Johns; brother, Weslie Johns; sister, Doris Gilmore.
He leaves to mourn his step children John E. Downey, Jr.; Joyce M. Richardson; Jacqueline E. Grace; 1 brother, 2 sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Our Sincerest Thank You to Marcus Green, Mr. Felippe, Mr. Randall, Heart 2 Heart Hospice and Vista Nursing/Rehabilitation during our daddy's illness. The family appreciates and will never forget your assistance and kindness.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque, TX 77568 officiated by Pastor William L. Randall, Jr.
