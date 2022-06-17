TEMPLE, TX — Betty Kegley Davenport Whitson, age 88, originally from Temple, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Rockwall, where she moved to be closer to her daughter, Donna. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Betty was born on July 9, 1933, to James G. and Ida Gay Kegley in Midway, Texas. She was a graduate of Temple High School, class of 1951. After retiring from JC Penney in Texas City, Betty moved back to her hometown of Temple with her husband, Floyd. As a believer and follower of Christ, Betty served God by her knowledge of the Bible and her talents as a pianist and singer. She taught children of all ages about God as a teacher for Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, after school programs, and witnessing to her piano students. Betty served in the church as an organist, pianist, and volunteer in the church choir. She taught piano for over 60 years. Betty had a Christ like love for all people and wanted to share God's word throughout the world.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Davenport; husband, Robert O. Whitson; and brother, Ben Kegley.
Those left to cherish her memories are her brother, Ed (Sem) Kegley; sister, Esther Kegley Hamilton Sonnier; children, Donna Davenport Steen and husband, Chuck, Marcia Davenport Holmgren and husband, John, and Joseph F. Davenport and wife, Rita; her grandchildren, Shane Wilson and wife, Samantha, Shauna Hise, Madelyn Steen, Erik Holmgren, Andrew Holmgren, Lindsey Davenport and Justin Davenport; as well as great granddaughters, Brailyn, Payslie, Chandler, Emma, Reagan, Madison, Natalie, Sophia, and Catalina. Along with an abundance of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many cousins she visited and enjoyed, as well.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Trinity Hospice.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, June 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.