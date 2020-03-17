Lonnie Gene Block, 81, of Texas City, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Lonnie was born December 20, 1938, in O’Neill, Nebraska. He loved telling stories of his days working for the railroad. After retirement, his favorite hobbies were spending time on the Texas City Dike and going to the Dollar Store. He was a fun and entertaining Papa. He was a big kid at Christmastime and made it great fun for all the grandkids. He enjoyed making up nicknames for each grandchild and playing Super Mario on Nintendo with them.
He is preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Babe Block, grandson, Jeffrey Cook, granddaughter, Cassie Block and his precious wife of 61 years, Merlene Block, whom he loved with all his heart.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Cook and husband Mike, DuRay Block, Jill Martinez and husband Angel; grandchildren, Holly Jernigan, Lonnie Block II, Evan and Noah Martinez; great- grandchildren, Tucker and Bethany Ferree and Cayson Clifton.
Pallbearers are Angel, Evan, and Noah Martinez, Mike Cook, DuRay and Lonnie Block II and honorary pallbearer, Jeffrey Cook.
