John Spence Dickison was born to the union of Jesse and Laura Dickison on September 20, 1943 in Galveston. He was the youngest of three children.
John attended public School in Galveston and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1962. On June 5, 1966 John was united in holy matrimony with Margaret to this union one loving daughter was born. John accepted Christ at an early age, he was a member of Church of God In Christ for many years, during his active membership under the leadership of Bishop R. E. Woodard. Prior to retirement, John was employed at the University of Texas Medical Branch and City Of Galveston. John enjoyed taking care of patients that were ill and assigned by Physicians.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Ava Dickison Melanson (Darrell); brother, Jesse Dickerson; Monti Dickison; three grandchildren, Phillip John Dickison, WaNesha Carlyle, (Randy) and Christopher Melanson, (Prestina) a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held Monday at Houston National Cemetery.
