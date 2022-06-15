Lucy Clara Ozarchuk

TEXAS CITY — Lucy Clara Maniscalco Ozarchuk, age 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, into the presence of the Lord. She was born on September 28, 1920, in Alta Loma, TX and has resided in Galveston County her entire life.
Lucy was the first generation of immigrant parents Vincenzo and Serafina Nocilla Maniscalco from Ribera, Sicily. They were a family “poor in money but wealthy in faith.” She graduated from Santa Fe High School and worked at Eiband’s Department Store and later at First Hutchings Sealy National Bank in Galveston. As a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, in Texas City, since 1956, she sang in the choir, was a Eucharist Minister, and volunteered in the Adoration Chapel each week.
Lucy was a member of the Golden Division — Texas City-La Marque Chamber of commerce where she received three Ambassador of the Year Awards and was recognized as “Citizen of the Year”. She also received the “Pro Deo Et Juventiente” Medal for her 15 years of service working with the Catholic Youth of the Galveston-Houston Diocese. As the Grand Regent of Catholic Daughters Court #1855 of the Miraculous Medal for 3 years Lucy received awards for her Outstanding Public Relations work for the State of Texas Catholic Daughters and the first-place scrapbook award at State and at the National Catholic Daughters Convention. She was a Charter Member for over 50 years of Catholic Daughters.
Lucy continued to volunteer at Our Lady of Fatima School where her children attended school. She was appointed chairman of the Parish Council, teacher of CCD classes, Room Mother, PTA board member, Den Mother for Cub Scout pack #240, and a Girl Scout Leader. For 30 years, Lucy was chairman of the Fatima Thrift Shop to benefit the School and the Parish.
Lucy had a wonderful passion for growing flowers and working in her yard. As a member of the Texas City Garden Club, she cared for the gardens at the Moore Memorial Library and the special flower beds in Nessler Park. She won the “Spot of Beauty” Yard of the Month Award and the Civic Beautification award for the Texas City Garden Club 3 times. Many blue and red ribbons were awarded to Lucy for distinctive flower arrangements. As an outstanding volunteer with many hours of service, Lucy was given the following honors: Citizen of the Year and Unsung Heroes Award; Eckerd’s Salute to Volunteers; and Heroes of Mainland. In 1987, Lucy was honored by the Texas City Kiwanis Club as “Mother of the Year”.
Lucy is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Tony Ozarchuk; parents Vincenzo and Serafina Maniscalco; brothers Jasper and Johnny Maniscalco; sisters Rose Pistone; Carmella Maniscalco; Pauline Pistone; and Bessie Kellerman; son-in-law, Wayne Payton; and grandson, Austin Michael Ozarchuk. Lucy is survived by her sister Bertha Pistone of Taylor; daughters Gloria Montalbano (Anthony) of Houston; Shirley Dertzo (Johnny) of Omaha, Nebraska; Toni Marie Baker (Dan) of Texas City; and son Michael Ozarchuk (Sheri Dettman) of La Quinta, California;
Grandchildren: Mark Montalbano (Gina), David Dertzo (Nicky), Michele Osten (Greg), Amy Verhulst (Kurt), Sara Martin (Austin), Melissa Hawthorne (Matthew), Andrew Payton (Mackenize), Melinda Yaklin (Clay), Lauren Ozarchuk, Grant Ozarchuk; and 19 Great Grand Children and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Mark Montalbano, Greg Osten, Matthew Hawthorne, Dr. Clay Yaklin, Andrew Payton, Austin Martin, Kurt Verhulst, Grant Ozarchuk and David Dertzo (honorary).
Lucy was a very devoted, hardworking wife, beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was blessed to have so many good friends throughout her life. Because of her strong Catholic faith, she always prayed for her family and taught them to love God and each other and to never give up. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
An evening visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a vigil and rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dominic Pistone, celebrant. The visitation and Mass will be at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N., Texas City, 77590. Interment will follow at Hayes Memorial Grace Cemetery on Hwy 6, in Hitchcock, TX
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucy’s name to St Mary Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.
For those who are unable to attend the Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on the St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church website: stmarycctc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.