Christina Gonzalez, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home in Dickinson, Texas. She was the wife of Francisco Gonzalez who passed away on April 29, 2000. They shared 39 years of marriage together.
Born in Los Fresnos, Texas, she was the daughter of Alejo Bautista and Tomasa Reyna. Her siblings include Eusebio Bautista (deceased), Baltazar Bautista (deceased), David Bautista (deceased), Juan Bautista, Teresa Vasquez, Pilar Bautista, Tomas Bautista(deceased), Alejandro Bautista (deceased), Guadalupe Bautista, Esperanza Montes, Ignacio Bautista, Herminia Peña.
She belonged to the Shrine of the True Cross church and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by five children and their spouses. They are Irma Abrego, Jesse and Dahlia Gonzales, Anna Anzaldua, Dee Nora Gonzalez, and Francisco and Sheila Gonzalez. Grandchildren include Francisco Abrego, Jr., Ester Abrego, David Abrego, Jason Gonzales, Kimberlee Salinas, Javier Anzaldua, Joel Anzaldua, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Christina Gonzalez, Joseph Gonzalez, Joshua Gonzalez, and Alyssa Gonzalez. Great-grandchildren include Ava Abrego, David Abrego, Jr., Darren Hernandez, Lily Hernandez, Emma Abrego, Jason Gonzales, Jr., Landon Salinas, Mason Salinas, Kylee Salinas, Easton Salinas, Adrian Anzaldua, Gabriel Ayala, Gavin Ayala, Gianna Ayala, and Mila Gonzalez.
Visitation and Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on Monday, March 16, 2020. Visitation will continue to Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9am, with the Funeral Liturgy Outside of Mass to begin at 10:30am.
