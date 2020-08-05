Dorothy Mae Crawford was born on February 10, 1941, in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Eva Castex and W. H. Hollins. She moved to Houston, Texas as a young girl and graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High School in 1959.
In the early 1960’s, Dorothy moved to Texas City, Texas. This small town would be her home for the remaining years of her life. She was a member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.
Dorothy retired from GTE after 32 years of service, where she rose through the ranks to Division Manager. She spent her time in retirement practicing yoga, attending lunch dates with friends, and shopping. Her passion was always spending time with her family.
On July 27, 2020, Dorothy transitioned home to Heaven.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy (Amka) Hollins and her son-in-law Cedric Hunt.
Those who will forever cherish precious memories of Dorothy include: her doting husband of 40 years, James Donald Crawford, three daughters; Chantay Doctor, Cheryl Hunt, and Tamina Brazil (Ellis), seven grandchildren; Ryan Foster, Lauren Morah (Chukwunweike), Dr. Zachary Hunt, Sydney Hunt, Kevin Butcher, Kendrick Butcher and Kamry Butcher, three great-grandchildren and a great- granddaughter that she did not get to meet, 3-week old Layla Kachikwu Adaeze Morah. Dorothy is also survived by three sisters; Jean Jones, Carol Sadler (Cicero), Mae Ross, one brother; Mark Smalley (Bridget), one brother-in-law; Andre Crawford (Cheryl) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4pm until 6:30pm held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
