The family of sister Evelyn Joyce Fontenot cordially invites you to the home going celebration that will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St., Galveston. The viewing will be from 12 noon - 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.
Sister Evelyn J. Fontenot was born to the union of Lonnie and Joyce Lee in Eunice, LA. After graduating high school, she obtained her cosmetology degree. She later specialized in hair color design, manicure and pedicure certification.
United in marriage to Davis "Bozo" Fontenot, Sister Fontenot accepted Christ at a early age. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem B.C. for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her children whom she raised, Shelia Brown-Howard (James), Nona LeDay (Lake Charles, LA); step children and grandchildren who she clearly loved.
