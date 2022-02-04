LEAGUE CITY — Francisca (Frances) Ramos, of League City, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 in Friendswood, Texas at the age of 79.
She was born on September 16, 1942 in Galveston, Texas to Francisco and Olga Ramos.
Frances loved dancing to any kind of good music, shopping at thrift stores, walking the beach, spending time with her family and teaching her grandkids how to cook her recipes. She also loved to sit in the sun and people watch. Frances loved animals and would always have a dog around. Frances was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and loved going to lunch with her congregation.
Frances was preceeded in death by her father, Francisco Ramos, mother, Olga Herrera, siblings, Manuel Ramos, Isabel Mejia, Carlos Ramos, Johnny Herrera and daughter Lucy Hatfield.
She is survived by her sister Linda Herrera, daughters Jeanette Nix (George), Francisca Pallick (Raymond) and Azalia Alvarez (Richard). Grandchildren Chad Snowden, Cory Hatfield, Casey Snowden, Kristen Trevino (Aaron), Kalie Garza (Paul), Kari Pallick, Kimberly Arbuckle (Andy), Calista Alvarez, Karis Alvarez, Carynn Alvarez and Kehler Alvarez. Great-grandchildren Cade Hatfield, Caleb Morris, Khloe Morris, Kambree Trevino, Kamila Garza, Raelynn Arbuckle and Paisley Arbuckle.
Private family service will be held.
The family would like to thank Faith Community Hospice and all the employees at Morada Assisted Living for the wonderful care they gave Frances in her last days.
