Mary Lillie Teco Gibson

GALVESTON — Mary Lillie Gibson, 84, went home to be with Lord on February 15, 2022, at Inspired Living in Sugarland, TX. She was born on May 10, 1937.
Mary began her studies at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Lebeau, LA. She taught in K-6 schools in Galveston ISD for more than three decades until she retired. She was a faithful member of Holy Rosary and St. Patrick’s churches until her health declined.
Mary was a member of the First Degree and Supreme General Chapter Fourth Degree of Peter Claver, Zeta Phi Beta sorority, a past recipient of the “Unsung Hero” award and taught Continuing Catholic Education (CCE).
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leonce Irving, Sr. and Marie L. Prince; her son, Joseph Percy Gibson; brothers, John Irving, Sr. and Leonce Irving, Jr.; sisters Julia Theresa Irving and Mary Louise Ricks, and special friend, Isaac Sewell.
Mary, affectionately known as “Teco,” leaves cherished memories with her children, Carolyn Nevills (Burleigh), and James Gibson, III; her sisters, Martha Johnson, Rita Irving, Evelyn Hunter (Charles), Marilyn Irving, Debra Ann Cooper and brother-in, James Ricks; her grandchildren, Burleigh Jr., Camberly, Danaan (Yo), Keenan and Kendrick, many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
There will be a visitation at 9AM followed by a rosary at 9:30 AM and a funeral mass celebrating her life at 10AM on Saturday February 25, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
