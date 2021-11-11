TEXAS CITY — Charlene Mortensen Weir, 90, of Texas City, passed away on November 8, 2021 in Dickinson. She was born November 19, 1930 in Mesa, Arizona to Martin W. and Jennie Mortensen.
Charlene married Harold Dean Weir in Mesa, Arizona, and moved to Texas City where she raised 3 children and served tirelessly and compassionately to all. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the church choir. Her motto for life was, "Use your voice for kindness, your ears for compassion, your hands for charity, your mind for truth, and your heart for love."
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Weir, her parents, and 8 siblings. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Sherry Weir Raiford, husband Michael now of Conroe; sons Benjamin D. Weir, wife Elizabeth of Dickinson and Michael D. Weir and wife Cindy of Santa e; nine grandchildren: Lee Michael Raiford, spouse Meagan, Bradley M. Raiford, spouse Brittany, Bobby Berk, Ashley Weir and spouse Jenny Jo, Caitlin Weir, Joseph DeKelaita, Jade DeKelaita, Robert Parnell, and David Wander. Also surviving Charlene are 14 great grandchildren; Elliot Brooke Raiford, Evan Kate Raiford, Mason Lee Raiford, Beckett Bradley Raiford, Sebastian Grey Raiford, Rowan Kate Raiford, Kelly Saki, Jonah Benjamin Weir, Jayden DeKelaita, Josyah DeKelaita, Paetyn Martinez, Alessa Waidner, Emily Davis and Caiden Weir.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to l:00pm on Monday, November 15, 202l with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be her grandsons; Lee M. Raiford, Bradley M. Raiford, Ashley Weir, Joseph DeKelaita, Robert Parnell and David Waidner.
