Manuel S. Mendez, Jr.

SANTA FE, TX —
Manuel Salinas Mendez, Jr., died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family in Santa Fe, Texas on December 10, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born in Lavaca County, Texas on November 2, 1940 to Manuel P. Mendez, Sr. and Elena Salinas Mendez of Texas City.
A lifelong resident of Santa Fe, he began working at a paint and body shop, then transitioned to the role of mechanic. He went on to purchase his own 18-wheeler and drove state to state. His next adventure was to become a shop foreman before his retirement.
He was a devoted Catholic and served at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. The love he had for his wife, children and family was unconditional. He had a passion for working in his yard, making barbecue, fishing and sitting in his garage, cracking open a cold on with his buddy, Gene.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Elena Mendez, Sr.; brothers, Daniel Mendez, Lupe Mendez and Andrew Mendez; sister, Carmen Mendez Amador; grandson, Marcus Mendez and best friend, Lester Eugene Cavness, Sr. Manuel is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Eva Torres Mendez, as well his children, Miguel Mendez and wife, Karen; Manuel J. Mendez, Mercedes Garza and husband, Roland; Monica Ramsey and husband, Michael, Sr.; brother Ernest Mendez and wife, Emily; sister, Mary Aguilar; 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 4-6pm On Tuesday, December 15th at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy., Texas City, TX, 77591. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6pm. A second visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9-10am on Wednesday, December 16, before going to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock to celebrate Mass at 11am. Graveside services are schedule for 12:30 pm at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
