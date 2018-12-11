Charles Ray Hysmith, Sr., age 78, a longtime resident of Texas City passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at his home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 5:00p.m. -8:00p.m. and the funeral service will be held Friday, December 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas 77568. Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral at Grace Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Spielman officiating.
He was born on May 26, 1945 in Galveston, Texas to Clinton Hysmith and Helen (Corden) Hysmith. Charles Ray was one of seven children.
He was a graduate of La Marque High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On February 19, 1966, Charles Ray married his wife, Willie (Walton) Hysmith. Together they had two children, Charles (Junior) and Charlene, whom they both loved very much. He was very proud of being a PaPa to his grandchildren.
He enjoyed fishing with his Dad and children. He enjoyed watching wrestling, and sports. Charles Ray enjoyed singing and dancing with his grandchildren, and making them laugh. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Charles Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Willie (Walton) Hysmith; his parents, Clinton and Helen Hysmith; his brothers Wayne and Robert Hysmith; his sisters: Lorretta Patton, Caroline Diaz, and Ruby Sireno.
Charles Ray is survived by his son, Charles Hysmith, Jr. and wife, Amy; his daughter, Charlene Courtney and husband, Lyle; his brother, Clinton Hysmith,, and his grandchildren: Courtney Haney and spouse Kelly, Ciara Castillo, and spouse John, Emily Williams, Zachary Courtney, Caitlyn Courtney, Caleb Hysmith, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
