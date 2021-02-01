TEXAS CITY, TX — William John Lardie was born November 13, 1943, in Texas City, Texas. He passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021, after a long illness. The son of the late Howard and Margaret (Mardie) O'Sullivan Lardie, Bill and his parents survived the devastating Texas City explosion of 1947. Bill was a graduate of Bishop Kerwin High School in Galveston and Saint Thomas University, Houston. He also studied at The University of Notre Dame. He was employed at Exxon and retired in 1997 after many years of service. Bill was a gentle soul interested in everything and an avid reader. He loved playing and winning at Bridge, camping with his family, relaxing on the beach or the Texas City Dike, and traveling the world with Kathleen. He had an incredible memory as he would reminisce and recount the most obscure and usually hysterical details. His dry, clever wit was appreciated by all. Proud of his Irish heritage, Bill helped keep the vivid storytelling tradition alive. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Jack, his wife of 49 years Kathleen Johnson, and their son Scott Christopher. He is survived by his devoted son Kevin and wife Amy, grandchildren Brendan and Brooke of Houston, Texas and cousins Charl, Karen and Kris who were like sisters to him, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family. A private service will be planned for the near future.
And until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
