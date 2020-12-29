TEXAS CITY —
Judy Murphy Norwood, 72, of Texas City, Texas, passed away December 25, 2020 peacefully in hospice care.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., January 2, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Masks will be required to attend services please.
Judy was born November 28, 1948 in Texas City, Texas. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Elsie Murphy, as well as her brother, Billy Murphy.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Norwood Sr.; her children, Terry and Brandy Savoy, Donnie Norwood Jr., Jodi and John Bean; Her sisters, Suzie and Robert Joseph, Dianne Murphy; honorary sister, Theresa Womack. As well as seven grandchildren; Connor Savoy, Caeley Norwood, Colin Dean, Kinley Carroll, Isabella Bean, Jennifer Bean and Olivia Bean. Many bonus kids, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
