Iris Jean Jenkins of Texas City passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus September 30, 2018 at Mainland Center Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2018 with a visitation from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City Texas.
Jean was born February 16, 1935 in Galveston, Texas. She was a graduate of Ball High School. An avid gardener, she won Yard of the Month twice while residing in La Marque. She was a Realtor for many years in Galveston County and co-owner of Jenkins Realty in Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Bertha Jobe and her husband Forrest Ray Jenkins.
She is survived by her sons, Jerrel Dean Hancock Jr. and Gary Alan Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Peggy O’Neal; sister, Brenda Joyce Walmsley and brother, John Jobe Jr., grandchildren, Matthew Mark Hancock and Natalie Jean Veasey; great grandchildren, Christian and Chloe Hancock and numerous nieces and nephews.
