Abdullah
Graveside services for Fard Abdullah will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Harvell
Funeral services for Anna Harvell will be held today at 12 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Oak Park Cemetery in Alvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.