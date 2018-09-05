LEAGUE CITY—Ronald Lew Ozymy, 71, of League City passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Baywind Village.
Ron was born November 5, 1946 in Galveston to Edward and Rose Ozymy. His two most favorite things in life were his beloved four-legged boys, Beau and Cody. He also enjoyed cooking some of his mom’s family recipes on special occasions.
Ron graduated from Ball High School in 1965. He started his career in sales at Whites Electronics. He then went on to excel as a top sales representative at National Life Insurance Company. His most recognized accomplishments in his career were the 25 years he spent at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. as a sales rep and district sales manager.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rose Ozymy. He is survived by his brother, Paul Ozymy Sr. and wife, Paula, of Galveston; niece, Kelly Naschke, husband, Leroy, and their three daughters, Lyndsey, Kennedy and Karleigh, of League City; and nephew, Paul Ozymy Jr., and wife Hilda of Honduras.
Ron’s family will receive visitors at 12 noon, Friday, September 7, 2018, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ozymy Jr., Leroy Naschke III, Roy Owolabi and Bruce Craft.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to your local SPCA or animal shelter.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ronald’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.