Roger Dale Langley and Lucinda Ruth Langley

TEXAS CITY — Roger Dale Langley, age 76, passed away Monday August 23, 2021 and Lucinda Ruth Langley, age 74, passed away Saturday August 28, 2021. The Memorial service will be held on Friday October 8th, 2021 at Texas City Church of the Nazarene at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to Texas City Church of the Nazarene.
Roger was born September 1, 1944 in Texas City, TX to George and Thelma Langley. Lucinda was born May 29, 1947 in Texas City, TX to June and Floyd Glazener. Roger and Lucinda raised their family in the same city they were raised, Texas City, then decided to retire to Zavalla, Tx. You could not mention Roger or Cindy separately because their lives were inseparable having been married 57 years.
Roger enjoyed working on cars or watching NASCAR. While Cindy enjoyed going to church, reading the bible, and listening to gospel music. They both had an extortionary love for the Lord.
Roger and Cindy will be remembered as genuine, kindhearted people. They always helped friends in need. Loved their community, church, and family. Were loving parents who demonstrated a true love for not only Christ but for each other. Although we miss their physical presence, we must never forget the example they were to be better Christians, the impact their lives made on us, and the many attributes they have gifted in each and everyone of us.
Preceded in death by their parents; Roger’s brothers Randal and Lonnie Langley and sister Lorette Caudle. Survived by; Son’s Dale Langley, Brandy (Lisa)Langley and daughter Mychelle (Randy) Spivey. Roger’s sisters Jean Wages and Pasty Wade. Cindy’s sisters Bonnie (Gary) Allred, Debbie (Robbie) Holmes, Sally Glazener and Cindy’s brother John (Rose) Glazener. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.