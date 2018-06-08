Murphy
Visitation services for Silvia Murphy will be held today at 5 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City.
Allen
Memorial services for Tevin Allen Jr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City.
Villarreal
Visitation services for Gloria Villarreal will be held today at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City.
Clay
A celebration of life service for Jocelyn Clay will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Holzworth
Memorial service for Daniel Holzworth will be held today at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, 401 Texas Ave.
Charles
Funeral services for Peaches Charles will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Willing Workers Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Gauldin
Memorial service for Sharon Gauldin will be held today at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Clark
Funeral services for Thomas Clark will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Muehe
Memorial service for David Muehe will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, 401 Texas Ave.
Melchor
Celebration of life services for Florencio Melchor will be held today from 1-5 p.m. at the home of his daughter, Melinda Madden. Directions: Ed.Melchor@sothebyshomes.com
Mitchell
Memorial services for John Mitchell will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, 851 FM 517 Rd. W.
