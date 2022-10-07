Dr. James West

TIKI ISLAND, TX — Dr. James West, a longtime Veterinarian, died unexpectedly at the age of 76, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home. He was born March 09,1946 in Texas City, Texas to Albert M. and Virginia West. Jim grew up playing sports and fishing. He attended and graduated from Texas City High School, Class of 1964. Jim loved playing football for the Texas City Stings and made many lifelong friends.

After high school, Jim graduated from Stephen F. Austin University for his undergraduate degree and Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1972 at the top of class. He owned the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe and was a respected Dr. to many animals in Santa Fe, Texas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription