TIKI ISLAND, TX — Dr. James West, a longtime Veterinarian, died unexpectedly at the age of 76, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home. He was born March 09,1946 in Texas City, Texas to Albert M. and Virginia West. Jim grew up playing sports and fishing. He attended and graduated from Texas City High School, Class of 1964. Jim loved playing football for the Texas City Stings and made many lifelong friends.
After high school, Jim graduated from Stephen F. Austin University for his undergraduate degree and Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1972 at the top of class. He owned the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe and was a respected Dr. to many animals in Santa Fe, Texas.
Jim retired to his Tiki Island home enjoying golf, fishing, card games with friends and time with his two sons and families. He was especially proud of his grandchildren.
He is survived by son, Matthew West, wife Alli, and children Samuel, Thomas, and Olivia; son, Mark West; and children, Madelyn and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Colburn, husband Archie and nephews Mark and Robert Colburn and a host of friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Virginia West and special Aunt, Doris Roberts.
Jim lived his life by his rules, "it's my way or the highway." One thing for sure, he loved his boys and their families. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent in honor of Dr. James West, Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please designate Class of '72 Endowed Scholarship in Vet Med in the memo line of the check.
Services will be held October 13, 2022 at 2:00 P.M at Emken Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, in Texas City, Texas, 77590.
A celebration of life will be followed at the VFW Post 5400 Hall, 11230 Hwy. 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510
