GALVESTON —
Doris Rouse Parsons went to be with Lord on March 18, 2021 at the age of 85. Doris was born to Walter L. Cox and Vernesse Albertson Cox on March 21, 1935 in Galveston where she lived most of her life.
She attended Ball High School and then married Fred E. Rouse Sr. November 17, 1951. Together they raised four kids in a strong Catholic faith. Church, family and friends were her priorities. In addition to working in the home, Doris also worked at O’Connell Junior High in the Math/Science Resource Center, and she dearly loved the students, staff and friendships she made. She then went to work at UTMB in the Department of Psychiatry and later retired from there. Her entire life was centered around her family.
Doris was active in most everything that her husband and/or children did throughout their lives. This included Cub Scout Leader, a major supporter of Boy Scout events, camping, dance recitals, girls’ softball games, and the Treasure Ball Association. Doris spent many of her days in the outdoors cleaning fish and ducks with her husband and sons. As years passed, she enjoyed her annual Canton trip with all the girls of the family. This tradition still continues today. She managed to maintain beautiful friendships with many ladies and friends, as they had a devout card group who played Canasta for many years. She was blessed to have so many great friends.
In her later years, Doris watched grandkids, attended their activities and stayed active in their lives. She married John P. Parsons in July 2003 and they had a journey of adventure for 14 years. In her final years Doris loved volunteering with the Backpack Buddy Program, running the streets, shopping, eating out, attending grandkids’ events, attending church and spending time with family.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Verneese Cox, her first husband of 44 years, Fred Rouse Sr., and second husband of 14 years, John P. Parsons.
Survivors include sons: Fred Rouse Jr. and wife Marcia, Ronald Rouse Sr. and wife Shannan; daughters: Susan Hall and husband Jimmy, and Sharon Metyko and husband Joe; sisters: Sally Mason (Larry) and Paula Edwards (Lynn); grandchildren: Ronald E Rouse Jr. (Jenny), Fred Rouse III (Kristen), Allison Rouse, Brieanne Rouse (fiancé Randy), Jimmy Hall (Chancie), Leigh Ann McDonald (Sean), John Metyko (Patricia), Aaron Metyko, Emily Metyko; step daughters; Laura Swofford, Marcia Backes, Monica Parsons, Patti Cloninger, and Dani Luna; several step grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Doris’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 23, followed by a rosary at 7pm at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston. The family will have a private funeral mass and burial service.
Pallbearers will be Fred Rouse, Jr., Ronald Rouse Sr., Jimmy Hall Sr., Fred Rouse III, Ronald Rouse Jr., and Jimmy Hall Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Metyko, Aaron Metyko, and Donnie Rouse Jr.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Cotton Creek, Concord Living, Anchor Hospice and special neighbors, Josie and Butch Martorell.
Memorials may be made to O’Connell High School, Backpack Buddy Program of Santa Fe (P.O. Box 384, Santa Fe, Texas 77510), or to the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Doris’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
