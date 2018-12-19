Curtis Lee Jackson, Sr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. He was the husband of Mary Martin Jackson. They shared 50 years of marriage together.
He was born in Marked Tree, AR, he was the son of Leslie Jackson, Sr. and Georgia Mae Jackson. He graduated from Central High School in Galveston, Texas. He was retired from ILA Local 20 and worked as a longshoreman. He served in the United States Marine Corps.
He enjoyed watching football (Dallas Cowboys) and baseball (Houston Astros), playing the lotto, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his hard work, love for family and friends, watching movies, big heart and so many great memories.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Martin Jackson of Texas City, Texas. Children: Thomas Lee and Michelle Jackson of Compton, California, Izetta Jackson of Texas City, Texas, Curtis Lee Jackson, Jr. of Texas City, Texas and Georgia Mae Lennear of Modesto, California. Sisters Norma Jean Jackson Jones and Mary Jackson Dennis of Memphis, TN. Grandchildren Nakiea Jackson, Jenea Jackson, Ralph Bell, Dalvin Jackson, Kasandra Lennear and Leland Lennear, Jr., 13 great grandkids and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by Georgia Mae Jackson (mom), Leslie Jackson Sr. (dad); Brothers Noble Lee Jackson and Leslie Jackson, Jr.; Sisters Vera Jackson Blakely, Loretta Jackson Scott and Burdia Mae Jackson McPherson. Grandson: Malcolm Jamal Jackson.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas 77591 with interment at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, December 24, 2018 at 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.