Timothy John Cannon, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend left his temporary home on Earth to spend eternity with his best friend, his Lord, Jesus Christ in Heaven.
Tim passed on April 3, 2018 in Deer Park, Texas. Timothy was a vibrant 49 years young, born March 29, 1969 to Frank E. Cannon and Ann L. Burke Cannon in Houston, Texas. Timothy was the youngest of four of children.
Timothy was unique in many ways. He survived a fatal train accident on February 27, 1980 that took the life of his Papa and his older brother Daniel. That set the tone for the rest of his life. Tim dedicated much of his time to helping others. He spent time in the school of ministry and later became a licensed massage therapist. His touch was one that healed. He loved music; going to concerts and singing karaoke. He had an eclectic collection of movies and loved to share stories about his family, cut up and tell jokes, cook fantastic meals and desserts. He enjoyed building model planes and boats and going through old family photos. Tim was a very sentimental person and cherished deeply those he loved, especially his Aunt Deve. He took comfort in knowing his relationship with Jesus Christ would grant him entry to walk the streets of gold.
Timothy is preceded in death by his father, Frank E. Cannon; mother, Ann L. Burke Cannon Sims and his brother Daniel Cannon.
Timothy leaves to cherish his memory and love, a large circle of family and friends.
Timothy’s family has asked that you join them to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Celebration House, located at 1409 Lake Rd in La Marque, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.