LA MARQUE — Bobby J. Bibby "BJ" 78 yrs. old has gone to join his mother, Father and close friends in heaven on July 25,2021.
Born on February 10,1943 to Walter and Eva Bibby in Mamou, LA. He enjoyed his childhood in Marshall, TX
After serving his country, he served his community as a Law Enforcement Officer, he also enjoyed working as a craftsman with leather, repairing shoes and saddles. (A passion he inherited from his mother Eva).
He never met a stranger and had a fascination for History, his Family and Friends. He is survived by his Wife of 29 yrs Matilda Bibby of La Marque, TX
His Children; Bobby and Dawn Bibby of Magnolia, TX, Suzanne and Rick Miller of Alvin, TX, Beth and Steve McMullen of Thorndale, TX, Michael and Desie Martinez of Helotes, TX, James and Peggy Bibby of Huntsville, TX, Ronnie and Karrie Bibby of Springfield, Mass. His Grandchildren; Christopher Bibby, Kristen Rouse, Marrillyn Bibby, Marrielle Bibby, Chase Boyd, Gabbi Martinez, Zack Martinez. His Great-grand children Waverly Wells, Brothers and sisters; Martin and Janie Munoz, Mary and Larry Martinez, Isabell and Jesse Guillen, Beatrice Brinkman, Ambrosio and Betty Martinez, Natalino Martinez, Lupe Martinez, Ray and Donna Martinez and multiple Nephews and Nieces.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
