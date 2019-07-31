Alfred Charles Lancaster, 63, was born to the union of Dorothy and Samuel Lancaster, Sr. on July 13, 1956, in Houston, TX.
He is preceded in death by his mother; father, Freddie Willie Lamb; brother, Samuel Lancaster, Jr.; and sister, Deborah Lamb Collins.
He leaves to mourn, his companion of 27 years, Rose Marie Bell; adopted father, Samuel Lancaster, Sr.; daughter, Trinickea; sons, Alfred Jr. and Reginald Sr.; stepdaughters, Charlesa, Ridawna and Corian; twenty-three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; thirteen siblings; and a host of other family & friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Greater Barbours Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, in Texas City. The Rev. James E. Brown officiating.
