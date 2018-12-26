Danna Lee Baty Peele was born April 28, 1958 in Henderson, Texas. She fell asleep in death on December 19, 2018.
Services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5827 Avenue T, Galveston, TX.
Danna is survived by her husband of 42 years and high school sweetheart Donald Wayne “Rusty” Peele, their two daughters Jennifer Wrobleski with husband David Wrobleski, and Rebecca Armbruster with husband James Armbruster Sr., grandchildren Angelina Wrobleski, Mariah Felton, and Eli Felton, and many more extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents T.L. Baty and Katherine Evelyn Baty.
Danna showed love and kindness to all she considered to be her family, whether physical or spiritual. This included her “adopted” family of David “DJ” Markham Jr., Barbara Dodson, Roni Deramus, Mary Virginia “Miss Gini” Brown, and James “Jamie” Armbruster Jr.
Danna was a vivacious and spiritual lady that put her ALL into everything she did. She and her husband were partners in their profession of home remodeling. Their designs and remodels won various awards and were presented in multiple magazines.
Danna started her spiritual journey in 1981 when she began to study the bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Being a part of the worldwide brotherhood and serving her god Jehovah was near and dear to her heart. Even though she has fallen asleep in death, she waits to see us again in a Paradise Earth. Until we see her, she will continue to be loved and missed.
John 5: 28, 29: “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgement”.
