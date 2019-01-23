Mary Faye Richard, 69, of Texas City passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born March 12, 1949 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Mary was a resident of Texas City for 40 years and lived fourteen years in Dickinson; she work for BP Chemical Plant for 26 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Wagoner. Mary is survived by her husband Dale Richard, daughter Tifne Ham (Bobby), sons Eric Richard (Roxanne) and Bryan Chapman (Kiona), sister Laurie Wiehausen (Jesse), seven grandchildren: Elijah Garcia, Trent Richard, Natalie Richard, Alyssa Hinte, Zayne Chapman, Cora Chapman, Bodie Ham; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Pet Rescue in your area.
