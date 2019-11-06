ALVIN—Mrs. Sandra Jeanette Ruda passed from this life Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, in Houston.
Born January 5, 1951 in Albertville, Alabama, Mrs. Ruda had been a resident of Algoa for 29 years, previously of Houma, LA. Sandra was self-employed as a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing, playing games on her phone, cooking, gardening, dancing, traveling but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Eunice Marie (Bergeron) Jones; son, Robert “Hatchet” Roy Rollins; sister, Ellen Arnold.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 29 years, Roger Ruda; daughters, Rosalin Hunter and husband, Jeff, Becci Adams and husband, John; siblings, Gerald Jones, Bobby Jones and wife Melba, Ted Houck and wife, Taeko, Michael Jones and wife, Barbara, John William Jones, Jr., Galard Jones and wife, Nancy; Daniel Jones, Gene Jones, Steve Jones and wife, Christy, Betty Chauvin and husband, Don, Marie Jones, Shirley Melancon and husband, Ralph, Sylvia Jones and Bill Nicholson, Penny Portier and husband, Bobby, Angela Jones, Jackie Starks and husband, Philip; daughter-in-law, Jodi Morris-Rollins; grandchildren, Megan Hunter, Marissah Stevens, Justin Stevens, Joshua Stevens, Rickie Stevens; great grandson, Ayden Stevens.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend David Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Walker Brown, Jeff Hunter, Sidney Knight, Ralph Melancon, Bobby Portier, Michael Requenez and Philip Starks. Honorary bearers will be Joshua Stevens, Justin Stevens and Rickie Stevens.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. recited by Mr. Don LeCompte.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Sandra’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Texas Children’s Hospital, 6621 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
