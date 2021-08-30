Services for Linda Simmons will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston, TX
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-sickened passenger reportedly died amid Vista outbreak
- Iconic Clear Creek player, coach and fan Buddy Carlisle dies
- Santa Fe shooting victim's family demands medical examiner step down over leak
- Car salesman accused of stealing ID, buying RV
- La Marque shooters might have killed the wrong man, police say
- We don't owe the unvaccinated priority on hospital care
- 'Worst day:' Confirmed Galveston County COVID cases hit new high mark
- All the wrong things are rising under Biden's leadership
- Tropical storm Ida expected to stay east of Texas
- Boy treated for minor cuts from reported Galveston shark bite
Collections
- In Focus: Dickinson vs Manvel High School Football
- In Focus: Texas City vs Clear Brook High School Football
- In Focus: Buccaneers 23, Texans 16
- In Focus: Astros 4, Royals 0
- In Focus: Astros 6, Royals 5
- In Focus: Royals 7, Astros 1
- In Focus: Astros 5, Rockies 0
- In Focus: Twins 5, Astros 3
- In Focus: Twins 7, Astros 5
- In Focus: Astros 15, Mariners 1
Commented
- All the wrong things are rising under Biden's leadership (82)
- Vaccinated are helping in COVID fight; unvaccinated aren't (81)
- Homegrown, not newly arrived, driving COVID spike (68)
- Two Galveston County pastors die with COVID-19 (59)
- Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (55)
- Guest commentary: Biden's acts have produced chaos in US, at border (51)
- COVID-19 crisis fabricated by globalist alliance (51)
- Illegal immigrants spreading COVID across the nation (43)
- Stop making COVID-19 political, so we can move on (42)
- Guest commentary: Opponents spreading falsity about Texas election reform (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.