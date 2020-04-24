SANTA FE—
Mrs. Edith Vonciel Lambright went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Mrs. Lambright was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Vonciel had worked for Moody State School and retired from U.T.M.B. as a medical secretary. She was a member of Arcadia Christian Church. She loved her cats (Bella, Opie, Harold and Frank) and spending time at her home in her picnic area watching the squirrels and birds. She was a loving, caring and kind person to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Dorothy Virginia Bailey; husband, Edwin R. Lambright, Sr.; son, Edwin R. Lambright, Jr.
A private funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Joe S. Garcia, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
