LA MARQUE — TeVon Leonté Hubbard, 25, went to home to be with the Lord on Dec. 5, 2021 in La Marque, Texas.
TeVon was born June 28, 1996, to Tina Scott and Vincent Hubbard in Galveston, Texas.
TeVon was a graduate of Hitchcock High School with the class of 2014. He loved the sport of basketball, which he played in high school. He coached little league basketball and most recently played on the mens league team.
TeVon was employed with Blufox/Xfinity Mobile as a customer service representative and he was very good at his job in the short time that he was there.
Tevon was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Barbara Baldwin and Rose Hubbard.
TeVon leaves cherished memories with his loving parents: Tina Scott (James) and Vincent Hubbard; brother, Bryce Hubbard; sisters, DeAnna Finley Baldwin (Johnny) and Dejonae' Scott; grandfathers, Dywow Martin and Vinson Hubbard; uncles, Dee Ward Baldwin (Ernestine), De Ron Baldwin (Brittany), Kim Hubbard (Frances), and Wilson Campbell; great uncle, Herbert Whitaker (Verna); aunts, Velicia Keena Burns (Clifford) and Free Little; great aunts, Yvonne Colbert, Patricia Thompson (George), Carolyn Little, and Cynthia Horton; nephew, Messiah Matthews; special relatives and friends, Tyrone Hearn, Derrick Johnson (Yvette), Lionel Turner, Cheryl Baldwin, Nykera Baldwin, KJ Hubbard, James Williams, Kierra Morris, BluFox/Xfinity Family.
There will be a celebration of life from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021 (Sunday) at the Yariz Banquet Hall at 1017 Bayou Road, Suite C, in La Marque. This great celebration will be a personal signature service under the professional guidance of Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
