Memorial service for Manuela Maldonado will be held at 12 noon at St. Patrick’s Church in Galveston.
Funeral service for Bobby Grice will be held at 10 a.m. at Emken-Lin
ton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Funeral service for Mary Teel will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Dolores Rawls will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
