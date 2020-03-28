James “Jimmy” Zetka, 86, of Texas City, Texas, passed away March 27, 2020 at his home.

Private graveside services will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery.

James was born September 7, 1933 in Galveston, Texas. He was a veteran and served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1960 during the Korean and Cold Wars. He was employed by Murray Rubber Co. for 18 years, Chocolate Bayou for 2 years, and Chevron/Gulf Houston for 14 years.

James is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Betty; parents, Rudolph and Sophia Zetka; brother Charles F. Zetka; and stepdaughter Linda Vuorela.

Jimmy is survived by his sons, James R. Zetka, Jr. of Albany, New York, and William L. Zetka of Dickinson, Texas; daughters, Sharon Oldham, Dianna Lee and husband Jeff, Janet Franklin, Becky Mason and husband David, all of Texas City; sister Shirley A. Miller of Deer Park, Texas; brother Rudolph G.”Buzzy” Zetka of Texas City; sister in law Shirley Zetka of Livingston, Texas; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left on Jimmy’s memorial page found at www.emkenlinton.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trinity Baptist Church, 2220 29th St. N, Texas City, Texas 77590

