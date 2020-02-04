Giles
Services for Michael Giles will be held today at 5:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Goodgame
Memorial services for Richard Goodgame will be held today at 7:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Hannigan
Services for James Hannigan will be held today at 1:00pm at Holt & Holt Funeral Home, 319 E. San Antonio Ave., Boerne TX.
Trahan
Funeral service for Thomas Trahan will be held today at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
