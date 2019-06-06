GALVESTON—Norman Jean Pickens, 81, departed this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Regency Village in Webster, TX.
Norma Jean was born September 15, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Douglas Scurry and Perry Lee Wells Scurry. She was the oldest of the three children from that union and was frequently the caretaker of her two younger brothers, Marvin and David. She worked several jobs before retiring from the Galveston Housing Authority.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie Pickens; and son, Kenneth L. Scurry, Sr.
She leaves precious memories with her two younger brothers, Marvin (Cherry) Scurry and David Scurry; a devoted son, Ronald P. Scurry, Sr. and a devoted grandson, Kenneth L. Scurry, Jr. (Brittany) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Pastor A. W. Colbert officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.