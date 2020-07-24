John Lewis Briscoe

John Lewis Briscoe, 62, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.

Debra Jean Cox

TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Debra Jean Cox, 62, passed from this life Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

Veralina (Vera) Filoteo

Veralina (Vera) Filoteo from Hitchcock, Texas passed away July 23, 2020. Funeral services pending at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas. 956-968-7533.

Mary Ann Vento Montalbano

Mary Ann Vento Montalbano, 89, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Lawerence Allen Simmons

Lawerence Allen Simmons, 68, passed away on July 19, 2020 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.

