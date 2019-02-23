Karin Eriksson McCallum, 82, of Arlington, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
She graduated from La Marque High School and Sam Houston State University. She married William S. McCallum had two children, Melinda and Michael then returned to college earning her Master’s degree in 1972, and then earned her Doctorate of Philosophy.
She retired from teaching at UT Arlington and as Chairman of the Department of Communication at 72, thence became Professor Emeritus of the department. She was a member of the Academy of Distinguished Teachers and the first female faculty to the NCAA. Karin enjoyed watching her Dallas Cowboys & Texas Rangers, and going to her farm to, once again, enjoy and raise livestock as she did in her youth.
She will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
Funeral services are being conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday February 25th at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington TX.
